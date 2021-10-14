The White House is in the process of vetting former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Rob Califf to become the agency's leader once again, according to three sources familiar with the process.
The Washington Post first reported Califf's consideration for the role.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
