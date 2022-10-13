The White House tried on Thursday to give another rough economic report a positive spin, saying that there's indicators of progress in newly released inflation numbers -- even as the Federal Reserve is expected to respond by aggressively raising interest rates once again.

The September Consumer Price Index report, which measures the changes in prices for a slate of consumer goods and services, released on Thursday showed that American consumers continue to be hit with higher prices despite unprecedented interest rate hikes by the Fed in recent months aimed at cooling the market.

CNN's Alicia Wallace contributed to this report.

(0) comments

