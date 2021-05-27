The White House on Friday will propose a $6 trillion budget for the 2022 fiscal year, a senior administration official tells CNN, as President Joe Biden prepares to outline his spending blueprint for the first time in his formal request to Congress.

The budget proposal calls for the most sustained spending in more than a half-century, which forecasts deficits at more than $1 trillion for at least the next decade. The budget proposed by the White House is the President's opening offer to Congress in negotiations over the federal budget and is expected to change before being signed into law.

Congressional Republicans are already sounding the alarm about the Biden administration's spending plan and deficits -- a point they rarely discussed during the Trump administration -- as the question of the size and scope of economic recovery looms large in Washington.

The budget proposal, which will be submitted on Friday, calls for spending to increase to more than $8 trillion by 2031.

The President has already outlined two sweeping proposals -- the American Jobs Plan and the American Families Plan -- to remake the social safety net in the US. The budget fills in some of the gaps, but also highlights the projected deficit.

The New York Times was first to report the budget proposal.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.