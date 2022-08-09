The White House on Tuesday largely declined to answer questions on the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, instead emphasizing President Joe Biden's belief in the independence of the Justice Department.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a briefing on Tuesday that Biden was not briefed ahead of the search taking place at Mar-a-Lago and neither Biden nor any other official inside the White House was made aware of the operation ahead of time.

