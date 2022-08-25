The White House struggled for a second straight day to answer questions about President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan, simultaneously claiming that the President waited for the plan to be "fiscally balanced" before unveiling it and that there was no way to know how much the plan would cost.

At a Thursday press briefing, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre continued to insist that the plan to cancel thousands of dollars in federal student loan debt for millions of Americans would "be fully paid for because of the because of the work that this President has done with the economy."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.