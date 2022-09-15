The White House plans to allow the nomination process to play out for President Joe Biden's pick to be the next administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration, Phil Washington, after his name emerged in a recent search warrant issued as part of a political corruption investigation in Los Angeles.

The warrant -- issued earlier this month on multiple locations, including the home of Los Angeles County Supervisor for District 3 Sheila Kuehl -- sought more information related to potential favoritism in the awarding of contracts by the Los Angeles Metropolitan Transit Authority. The contracts were sole-sourced to a nonprofit run by a friend of Kuehl.

