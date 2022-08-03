US officials believe Russia is preparing to falsify evidence to blame Ukrainian forces for last week's deadly blast at the Olenivka prison ahead of visits to the site by outside parties.

An administration official told CNN they expect Russia will falsify evidence, blame Ukrainian forces, and even have "reason to believe that Russia would go so far as to make it appear that Ukrainian HIMARS were to blame before journalists arrive."

CNN's Tim Lister, Julia Kesaieva, Josh Pennington and Richard Roth contributed to this report.

