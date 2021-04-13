The recommended pause in the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will not impact the Biden administration's vaccination plan, White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said Tuesday.

"This announcement will not have a significant impact on our vaccination plan: Johnson & Johnson vaccine makes up less than 5 percent of the recorded shots in arms in the United States to date," Zients said. "Based on actions taken by the President earlier this year, the United States has secured enough Pfizer and Moderna doses for 300 million Americans."

"Over the last few weeks, we have made available more than 25 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna each week, and in fact this week, we will make available 28 million doses of these vaccines. This is more than enough supply to continue the current pace of vaccinations of 3 million shots per day -- and meet the President's goal of 200 million shots by his 100th day in office -- and continue on to reach every adult who wants to be vaccinated. We are working now with our state and federal partners to get anyone scheduled for a J&J vaccine quickly rescheduled for a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine."

