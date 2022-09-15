White House says DeSantis and Abbott sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard and DC is a 'cruel, premeditated political stunt'

Venezuelan migrants are seen at the Martha's Vineyard Regional High School, Massachusetts, U.S. September 14.

 Ray Ewing/Vineyard Gazette/Reuters

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday denounced Republican Govs. Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard and Vice President Kamala Harris' residence in DC as a "cruel, premeditated political stunt."

Jean-Pierre accused the Florida and Texas governors of using migrants as "political pawns" and said their actions were "shameful ... reckless and just plain wrong."

