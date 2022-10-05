The decision by the grouping of major oil producers rebuffed heavy lobbying from US administration officials and prompted Biden to say he was concerned about the move. It reversed a small increase in output OPEC+ announced shortly after Biden visited Saudi Arabia for a conference in July.
Still, the White House insisted that visit was not a "waste of time," even as it sharply criticized the decision to cut production.
"The President is disappointed by the shortsighted decision by OPEC+ to cut production quotas while the global economy is dealing with the continued negative impact of Putin's invasion of Ukraine," said two of Biden's top aides, national security adviser Jake Sullivan and National Economic Council Director Brian Deese, in a statement.
"At a time when maintaining a global supply of energy is of paramount importance, this decision will have the most negative impact on lower- and middle-income countries that are already reeling from elevated energy prices," the two advisers wrote.
The administration will "consult with Congress on additional tools and authorities to reduce OPEC's control over energy prices," the statement read, without specifying which actions are under consideration dampen the oil cartel's sway.
The international cartel of oil producers held a critical meeting Wednesday, where energy ministers decided to slash production by 2 million barrels per day, the biggest cut since the start of the pandemic.
For the past several days, Biden's senior-most energy, economic and foreign policy officials had been lobbying their foreign counterparts in Middle Eastern allied countries including Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to vote against cutting oil production.
Speaking on Fox News shortly after the decision was announced, National Security Council communications coordinator John Kirby said the oil cartel was "adjusting back their numbers down a little bit" after making a small increase after Biden's visit.
"OPEC+ has been saying and telling the word they're actually producing 3.5 million more barrels than they actually are. So in some ways this announced decrease really gets them back into more align with actual production," Kirby said, noting there hadn't yet been dramatic shifts in the price of oil.
"We have to see how it plays out over the long term," he said.
Kirby said Biden's visit to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, for a regional conference "was not about oil."
"It was about larger national strategic and national interest goals throughout the region to try to foster more integrated cooperative region," he said.
