President Joe Biden feels that the US' relationship with Saudi Arabia needs to be re-evaluated in the wake of the OPEC+ decision last week to decrease oil production, a National Security Council spokesman said .

In an interview with CNN's Brianna Keilar on "New Day," National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby said Biden is "willing to work with Congress as we think about what the right relationship with Saudi Arabia needs to be going forward."

