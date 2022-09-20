The White House is once again downplaying an assertion by President Joe Biden that American military personnel would defend Taiwan in the event of an invasion by the Chinese military, saying he was answering a hypothetical question that was not a reflection of any official policy change.

In an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" that aired Sunday, Biden reiterated a previous pledge to defend Taiwan in the event of an invasion, though he specified that "US men and women" would be involved in the effort. The comments marked yet another instance of the President appearing to venture beyond the United States' longstanding policy of "strategic ambiguity" on the issue.

CNN's Manu Raju, Morgan Rimmer, Kevin Liptak, Brad Lendon, Ellie Kaufman and Barbara Starr contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.