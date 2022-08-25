The White House rounded out the senior ranks of its press and communications operation on Thursday, naming a new No. 2 spokesperson and promoting other communications aides.

Olivia Dalton, who until recently served as the US Mission to the United Nations' spokesperson and communications director, will join the White House as principal deputy press secretary, according to an internal White House memo obtained by CNN.

