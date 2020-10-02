Staff at the White House Executive Residence are feeling "nervous" over President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump testing positive for Covid-19, a source familiar with White House operations told CNN Friday.

The residence staff, who serve, cook and clean for the first family, is "very careful, but there is concern," the source said.

The first couple is currently in isolation inside the White House residence after the President announced on Twitter at nearly 1 a.m. ET on Friday that he and the first lady both contracted the virus.

The White House residence is typically staffed by approximately 90 full time workers, including six butlers and eight ushers, multiple cooks, housekeepers, florists and other maintenance and support workers who assist in the upkeep of the 132-room, 55,000 square foot mansion.

In March, as the pandemic spread throughout the country, CNN reported that Melania Trump had reduced the size of the staff to only essential workers, sending the rest home, only coming in on an as-needed basis.

CNN reported that the first lady in early April started requiring all of the residence staff to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

The President had said late Thursday night that he planned to quarantine after one of his closest aides, Hope Hicks, tested positive for the infection.