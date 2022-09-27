The White House requested $35 million be included in the short-term government funding bill to assist Ukraine's nuclear security as US officials continue to closely watch the precarious conditions around Europe's largest nuclear power plant, according to an administration official.

The additional funds would serve to bolster the significant assistance already provided by the US National Nuclear Security Administration to Ukrainian officials in the months since Russia invaded the country, the official said. It comes as US officials and their international counterparts have been on high alert over the potential for a nuclear accident at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.

