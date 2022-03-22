White House press secretary Jen Psaki has tested positive for Covid-19, CNN has learned.
News of her positive diagnosis comes hours before President Joe Biden is scheduled to depart for his trip to Brussels and Warsaw.
Psaki last tested positive on the eve of his last foreign trip in October.
The White House declined to comment.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
