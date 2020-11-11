White House political affairs director Brian Jack has tested positive for coronavirus, an official confirmed to CNN on Wednesday.

The White House declined to comment on Jack specifically, but said in a statement that positive cases are "taken seriously."

"Contact tracing has been conducted by the White House Medical Unit consistent with CDC guidelines to stop further transmission. Appropriate notifications and recommendations have been made," the statement said.

Jack attended the election night party held indoors over a week ago. The news was first reported by The New York Times.

