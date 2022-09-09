The Biden administration plans to allow up to 125,000 refugees into the United States for the 2023 fiscal year, the same lofty ceiling as last year, according to a source familiar with the plan.

The refugee ceiling dictates how many refugees can be admitted to the United States, but the administration doesn't have to hit that number and didn't in the last fiscal year. Last year, President Joe Biden raised the ceiling to 125,000 for fiscal year 2022 but conceded that his goal within the first fiscal year of his presidency "will still be hard to hit."

