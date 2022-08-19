White House officials have privately expressed deep concern over the tranche of classified material taken to former President Donald Trump's home in Florida, including some documents that are only meant to be viewed only in secure government facilities, CNN has learned.

As more information has emerged in the days since FBI agents combed the former President's private residence, current administration officials have become increasingly concerned about what Trump took and whether that information -- some located in a basement-level storage facility at Mar-a-Lago -- could potentially put the sources and methods of the US intelligence community at risk.

