White House aides are making initial preparations for President Joe Biden to travel to London to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, but only plan to announce his attendance after the palace reveals the arrangements, according to people familiar with the matter.

The President will likely be accompanied by an official delegation. Biden remembered the Queen on Thursday as a "great lady" who "defined an era."

