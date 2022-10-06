The OPEC+ decision to dramatically cut its oil output targets has left the White House grappling with a complex -- and potentially damaging -- mix of geopolitical and domestic challenges with few easy answers.

President Joe Biden now faces the reality that an already complex and tenuous bilateral relationship with Saudi Arabia has deeply fractured, the Western effort to isolate and shrink Russia's war effort has taken a direct hit and the US economy and political picture have both grown more fragile.

CNN's Betsy Klein and Jeremy Diamond contributed to this report.

