White House launching messaging push to tout policy wins ahead of midterm elections

The White House is launching a messaging push to capitalize on a recent string of policy accomplishments and spur momentum for Democrats heading into November's midterm elections. President Joe Biden is pictured here in Auburn, Washington, on April 22.

 Karen Ducey/Getty Images

The White House is launching a messaging push to capitalize on a recent string of policy accomplishments and spur momentum for Democrats heading into November's pivotal midterm elections, according to a memo written by top White House officials.

The push includes travel by members of Biden's Cabinet to 23 states this month to promote the Democrats' recently passed $750 billion health care, tax and climate bill, according to the memo from deputy chief of staff Jen O'Malley Dillon and senior Biden adviser Anita Dunn to White House chief of staff Ron Klain. The memo was first reported by Politico.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.