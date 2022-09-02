President Joe Biden on Friday is set to address an August jobs report that slightly exceeded analyst forecasts and marked another month of slowing job gains -- something White House officials have actually been hoping for in recent months.

White House officials have been anxiously eying the release of August's job report numbers for signs of a managed cooling off of a red-hot economy that has driven inflation not seen in decades.

