Three weeks after the election, the White House has given formal approval for President-elect Joe Biden to receive the President's Daily Brief, a White House official told CNN Tuesday.

Coordination on when Biden will receive his first briefing is currently underway, but the move is another step toward a transition of power that President Donald Trump held up for weeks after it was clear he lost the 2020 election.

It follows a formal notice by the General Services Administration Monday night that the formal transition of government can proceed.

Receiving a classified intelligence briefing is typically one of the first rights of a presidential candidate after winning the election. It contains information about pressing national security issues that the new president will soon face. But Biden has yet to receive an intelligence briefing because of Trump's effort to overturn the results of the election, which cause confusion inside the federal government over whether a transition could begin.

