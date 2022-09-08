The Biden administration has finalized a rule eliminating potential hurdles for immigrants dependent on public benefits and trying to obtain legal status, according to a newly released regulation.

The Trump administration had modified the decades-old regulation, known as "public charge," in a way that could reshape the legal immigrant population in the United States by making it more difficult for individuals to obtain status if they use public benefits like food stamps and housing vouchers.

