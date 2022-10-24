The White House promised President Joe Biden would be spending more time on the campaign trail ahead of next month's midterm elections following a speech in which he delivered his "closing argument" to a room full of Democratic staffers in Washington.

After being asked by CNN's Jeremy Diamond whether Biden feels like he's doing everything he can to get Democrats across the finish line, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre suggested there will be more campaign travel in the coming weeks and argued that the President is speaking to Americans often about popular policies.

CNN's Jeff Zeleny contributed to this report.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.