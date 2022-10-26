White House officials said that the United States is seeing signs Russia may be advising Iran on how to crack down on public demonstrations, after clashes broke out across Iran during demonstrations marking 40 days since the death of Mahsa Amini.

"We are concerned that Moscow may be advising Tehran on best practices, drawing on Russia's extensive experience of suppressing open demonstrations," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing on Wednesday. "The evidence that Iran is helping Russia rage its war against Ukraine is clear and it is public. And Iran and Russia are growing closer the more isolated they become. Our message to Iran is very, very clear -- stop killing your people and stop sending weapons to Russia to help kill Ukrainians."

