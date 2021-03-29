The Biden administration announced Monday a massive, coordinated effort to bolster offshore wind energy projects in the United States to jumpstart a "clean energy revolution."

As part of the new initiative which spans multiple government agencies, the Departments of the Interior, Energy and Commerce committed to a shared goal of generating 30 gigawatts of offshore wind in the US by 2030. This target will lead to employing more than 44,000 workers in offshore wind by 2030 and nearly 33,000 additional jobs in communities supported by offshore wind activity, according to a government fact sheet.

Monday's offshore wind announcement comes at a time of intense debate over the future of clean energy and jobs in the United States and as the Biden administration turns its focus to infrastructure and addressing the climate crisis -- two significant campaign promises -- now that the President's coronavirus stimulus package has passed.

This initiative also comes less than a week after the Biden administration announced its goal of reducing solar electricity costs by 60% over the next decade. The Energy Department's goal will be supported by a nearly $128 million investment to "lower costs, improve performance, and speed the deployment of solar energy technologies." Altogether, Biden's energy and climate vision aims to have the country powered entirely by a clean grid by 2035.

Monday's announcement, unveiled by national climate advisor Gina McCarthy and leaders of four government agencies -- Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg -- also includes a new wind energy area off the coast of New Jersey and Long Island, which the administration says will spur job creation in construction and development of the area.

This story is breaking and will be updated.