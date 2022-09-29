President Joe Biden's order to cancel student loan debt for millions of Americans will cost an average of $30 billion per year over the next decade and $379 billion over the course of the program, according to a Biden administration cost estimate.

The administration analysis of the overall cost roughly lined up with a Congressional Budget Office economic analysis released this week that put the cost of the program at roughly $400 billion. Differences were driven primarily by differences in economic forecasts and the estimated number of borrowers who would utilize the program.

