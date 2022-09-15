A federal judge in Florida dealt the Justice Department another setback in its investigation into the handling of documents from former President Donald Trump's White House with a trio of orders Thursday night.

US District Judge Aileen Cannon appointed Raymond Dearie, a Brooklyn based senior federal judge, to be the special master to review the materials that were seized. In an order setting the parameters of the review, she mostly sided with Trump's proposals for the shape it could take, creating a much slower and extensive process than what the prosecutors had recommended.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.