The next steps in the legal fight to bring more transparency into the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's Florida home will largely take place in secret.

In the coming days, US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart -- who approved the warrant the FBI used to search Mar-a-Lago earlier this month -- will be considering in private the Justice Department's proposals for redacting parts of the affidavit it filed when seeking the warrant, if the affidavit is to be released at all.

CNN's Katelyn Polantz contributed to this report.

