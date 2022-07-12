What we know about infamous Oval Office meeting held by Trump's inner circle in December 2020

A heated Oval Office meeting convened by then-President Donald Trump on December 18, 2020 -- in which lawyer Sidney Powell and her client, former national security adviser Michael Flynn, floated outrageous suggestions about overturning the election -- was a central focus of Tuesday's hearing held by the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot.
Sources previously described the session as one that began as an impromptu gathering but devolved and eventually broke out into screaming matches at certain points as some of Trump's aides pushed back on Powell and Flynn.
Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat and member of the January 6 select committee, said on Tuesday that the December 18 meeting was "critically important because President Trump got to watch up close for several hours as his White House counsel and other White House lawyers destroyed the baseless factual claims and ridiculous legal arguments offered by Sidney Powell, Mike Flynn and others."
White House aides who participated in the meeting, including White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and counsel Pat Cipollone, also pushed back intensely on the suggestion of naming Powell as a special counsel to investigate voter fraud allegations, CNN reported at the time.
"I was vehemently opposed -- I didn't think she should be appointed to anything," Cipollone told the committee during his closed door interview, according to a video clip from that meeting played Tuesday.
Flynn had suggested prior to the meeting that Trump could invoke martial law as part of his efforts to overturn the election that he lost to President-elect Joe Biden -- an idea that arose again during the meeting in the Oval Office, one source previously told CNN.
At the time, it wasn't clear whether Trump endorsed the idea, but others in the room forcefully pushed back and shot it down.
Another idea floated in the meeting was an executive order that would permit the government to access voting machines to inspect them, CNN has reported.
CNN first reported that Trump allies drafted more than one executive order to seize voting machines.
In its immediate aftermath, one person described the meeting as "ugly" as Powell and Flynn accused others of abandoning the President as he worked to overturn the results of the election.
"It was heated -- people were really fighting it out in the Oval, really forceful about it," one of the sources previously said.
The House committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol is holding its seventh public hearing on Tuesday.
The hearing is focused on how the violent mob came together and the Trump administration's connections to extremist groups ahead of the deadly riot. The hearing is highlighting violent and racist language from some extremist groups.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
