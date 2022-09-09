The Justice Department and former President Donald Trump's lawyers face a Friday midnight deadline for submitting proposals for how the special master review of the documents seized at Mar-a-Lago -- including classified documents -- should work.

They'll be filing the briefs even as the Justice Department appeals the order requiring the review, in which a third-party attorney will sift through the materials from Trump's Florida home and segregate out the privileged documents that should be withheld from federal investigators.

