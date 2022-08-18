An extraordinary dispute will play out in a federal courthouse in South Florida on Thursday afternoon over what transparency the American public is owed into the Justice Department investigation of the handling of classified documents from former President Donald Trump's White House.

US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart is holding a hearing at 1 p.m. ET on requests by various media organizations and others that he unseal materials secretly filed by the DOJ in his court when the department sought approval for a warrant to search Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago.

CNN's Katelyn Polantz contributed to this story.

(0) comments

