President Joe Biden has said he will decide whether to widely cancel a portion of federal student loan debt per borrower by the end of August. Regardless of his decision, there are several other ways many of the 43 million federal student loan borrowers may qualify for some student loan forgiveness.

The federal government already has a number of programs that offer student debt forgiveness for certain groups of borrowers, usually after they make a specific number of payments.

