West Virginia legislators are reviewing the state's abortion laws during a special legislative session this week, following other states that are considering the issue in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

The bill under review, HB 302, bans abortion at all stages of pregnancy with exceptions for a nonmedically viable fetus, a medical emergency or an ectopic pregnancy, a rare event in which the fertilized egg implants outside the uterus and cannot survive. The bill does not provide exceptions for cases of rape and incest.

