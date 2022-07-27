The West Virginia House on Wednesday passed a bill that would ban abortions with some exceptions, significantly curtailing access to the procedure in a state where it is currently legal up to 20 weeks post-fertilization.

The bill passed the state House in a 69-23 vote and now moves to the state Senate for consideration.

