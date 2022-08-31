West Point, the United States Military Academy, has a plaque with the name Ku Klux Klan written out and a hooded figure displayed at the entrance to Bartlett Hall, the science center on the military academy's campus, according to a new report from the Congressional Naming Commission.

The Commission, which was established by Congress to provide recommendations to the Department of Defense on renaming Confederate markers on US military installations, released their second of three final reports to Congress on Monday.

CNN's Meron Gerbi-Moges contributed to this report.

