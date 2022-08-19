A top official on the White House monkeypox response team on Friday sought to defend the Biden administration's actions as the outbreak worsens but did not offer substantive explanations for why it is taking so long to get the spread under control, casting the response as reactive to the disease's trajectory.

"The contour of the outbreak is what dictated action," White House deputy monkeypox response coordinator Dr. Demetre Daskalakis said during an interview on "At This Hour" with CNN's Boris Sanchez. "So I think the epidemiology of the outbreak really led to the emergency declaration and also the steps to add a new coordination team with myself and (White House monkeypox response coordinator) Bob Fenton."

