The new director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives took the agency's helm last month at a time when gun violence and extremism are on the rise, putting him among a handful of top federal officials tasked with preventing and responding to high-profile incidents of violent crime rocking the nation.

"I think the first thing we need to do is to be honest about the fact that we have a problem," Steve Dettelbach, the ATF's first Senate-approved leader in seven years, told CNN in an interview this week. "I will tell you, it's gotten more bold, more brazen and more violent."

CNN's Hannah Rabinowitz and Veronica Stracqualursi contributed to this report.

