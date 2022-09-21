Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff on Wednesday joined a host of high-profile Washington figures honoring Queen Elizabeth II at a memorial service at Washington's National Cathedral.

The British Embassy co-hosted the service to honor Britain's longest-reigning monarch. The service featured the UK's national anthem, "God Save the King," as well as the US' "The Star-Spangled Banner." House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and other politicians and Washington public figures were among those in attendance.

