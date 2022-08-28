Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts on Sunday slammed Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for suggesting interest rates should go up to combat inflation in the US, saying he could "tip this economy into recession."

"I am very worried about this because the causes of inflation -- things like the fact that Covid is still shutting down parts of the economy around the world, that we still have supply chain kinks, that we still have a war going on in Ukraine that drives up the cost of energy, and that we still have these giant corporations that are engaging in price gouging," Warren told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union."

CNN's Martha C. White and Matt Egan contributed to this report.

