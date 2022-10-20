Warnock to begin airing ad on abortion allegations against Walker after weeks of avoiding the issue

Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael on Thursday released a new television ad on abortion allegations against Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker.

 Getty Images

After weeks of avoiding the abortion allegations against Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker, Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is putting money behind the accusations that have roiled the key race.

Warnock's campaign released a new television ad on Thursday that highlight the allegations that Walker paid for a woman's abortion and encouraged her to have another one. The Republican has repeatedly denied the accusations and CNN has not independently confirmed them.

