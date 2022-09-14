Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, have agreed to at least one debate in their marquee fall contest after weeks of sparring over televised debates.

In a statement Tuesday evening, Warnock's campaign confirmed that the senator had accepted an invitation to debate Walker in Savannah on October 14, an event sponsored by local TV news network Nexstar.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.