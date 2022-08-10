The FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence on Monday was prompted by a tip to investigators about the possibility of additional classified documents at the Palm Beach club, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

CNN previously reported that investigators from the FBI and the DOJ met with Trump attorneys at Mar-a-Lago in June, seeking more information about classified material that had been taken to Florida after Trump departed the White House. Following that meeting, where investigators looked around the room where the documents were being stored, the Wall Street Journal reports that "someone familiar with the stored papers told investigators there may be still more classified documents at the private club" beyond what Trump turned over to the National Archives earlier this year.

