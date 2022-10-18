Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker on Tuesday defended his own transparency over allegations he paid for an ex-girlfriend's abortion, telling reporters at a press conference that he had "answered that question time and time again" and that his campaign was "about going forward."

The question was about Walker's transparency around the allegations that he paid for a woman's abortion and encouraged her to have another one. The Republican has repeatedly denied the allegations, but in an interview with NBC News that aired on Monday, acknowledged the authenticity of a $700 check he sent to the woman, who claims it was to reimburse her for the procedure. Walker continued to deny that he paid for the abortion and said he did not know what the check was for.

