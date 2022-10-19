Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker said as recently as August that he opposes any exceptions to a ban on abortion, despite stating the opposite during his first and only debate against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock last week.

The comment is the latest in a string of examples of Walker attempting to walk back his strict position on abortion, an issue that has become a flashpoint in this year's midterms after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. With Democrats seizing on the issue, many Republican candidates have attempted to backtrack on the strict positions they took earlier in their careers or during their primary campaigns. And Republicans in Washington have taken conflicting positions on whether they would bring up a federal abortion ban should they win the Senate and House in November.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.