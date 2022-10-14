One of the closest and most contentious Senate races in the country could have its defining moment Friday night, as Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker, the football great turned politician, step on to the debate stage in Savannah.

It is the pair's only scheduled one-on-one -- Warnock has pushed for more -- and it comes amid a controversy surrounding allegations that Walker, who supports a federal abortion ban without exceptions, paid for the abortion of a woman he was dating in 2009, and then urged her to terminate another pregnancy two years later.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.