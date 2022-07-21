GOP Sen. Ron Johnson, who is in a tough reelection battle in Wisconsin, indicated he would vote for a bill to codify same-sex marriage, moving supporters closer to the 60 votes needed to break a filibuster in the Senate.

In a statement, Johnson called the bill "unnecessary," but said that if it comes up for a vote in the Senate, as it is expected to, he sees "no reason to oppose it."

CNN's Ali Zaslav and Ted Barrett contributed to this report.

