Vice President Kamala Harris sharpened her attacks against Republicans on Saturday at the Democratic National Committee summer meeting, while also touting Democratic accomplishments since she and President Joe Biden took office.
In her speech Saturday, Harris said that the "threats we face as a nation are great -- threats to our freedom, threats to our very democracy -- and we need to speak truth about that."
Referring to the US Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, the vice president said: "Right now, extremist, so-called leaders are trumpeting the rhetoric of freedom while they restrict and systematically attempt to take away freedoms."
Laws that ban abortion or severely restrict the procedure have gone into effect in about a dozen states since the Supreme Court ended the federal constitutional right to an abortion. But the high court's decision has also energized Democrats for the midterm elections, amid Biden's low approval ratings and concerns about the state of the economy.
"On the subject of choice and what the Dobbs decision has done and what it means -- it's an important point to acknowledge that you don't have to abandon your faith, or your beliefs to agree that the government should not be making that decision for her. And thank you, Kansas," Harris said.
