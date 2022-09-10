Vice President Kamala Harris sharpened her attacks against Republicans on Saturday at the Democratic National Committee summer meeting, while also touting Democratic accomplishments since she and President Joe Biden took office.

"We refuse to let extremist, so-called leaders dismantle our democracy," Harris told attendees in National Harbor, Maryland, referring to more extreme wings of the GOP, which Biden has described as "MAGA Republicans." At a speech last month, the President compared the philosophy of such Republicans to "semi-fascism," which prompted calls by GOP leaders for him to apologize.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.